Rejection Letters Aren't All Bad

They Didn't Give Up

Rejection Letters Have Some Good Points

That rejection letter means you are a REAL writer. You completed a manuscript. A whole story. You wrote both a query letter and a synopsis; something that can be harder than writing an entire novel. When you were done, you looked through guidelines and found a publishing house that printed your kind of story, or an agent who accepted the genre you write in.. With dreams overflowing, you addressed that envelope and mailed your baby into the cold, hard world. You used up more patience than you even knew you possessed, watching that mail box and waiting to hear something, anything...probably for months. When you got that rejection, you didn't give up, or you wouldn't be here reading this.

The Steps on the Rejection Ladder

Dear Author,

Thank you for thinking of DreamOn publishing, but at this time we feel your story does not fit our needs. Best of luck placing your work elsewhere.

The Editors

Dear Ms. Dillon,

Thank you for thinking of GettingBetter publishing, but at this time your story, Love at Last, does not fit our needs. Best of luck placing it with another house.

Assistant Editor,

April Noname

Dear Ms. Dillon,

I enjoyed reading Love Again, and find you have an impressive writing style, but I'm sorry to inform you that we can not accept your story at this time. Although you have strong characterization skills, and a powerful use of description, too much narrative slows your overall pace throughout the story. If you have any other manuscripts available, I would be happy to consider them.

All the best,

Senior Editor,

Pattie Loveme