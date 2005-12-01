Reference, Facts, News ... Free and Family-friendly ResourcesWriters of all types and in all industries can benefit from bookmarking this site: Reference, Facts, News ... Free and Family-friendly Resources.
Refdesk.com is a comprehensive resource for research, and it's reach is massive. The site truly is your "Virtual Reference Desk."
Here is the site's Vision Statement:
Refdesk aims to index, review, and publish quality, credible information-based Web sites and to assist readers in navigating and extracting needed data from these sites. Since 1995, Refdesk free and family friendly.
Be sure to visit the Introduction And Tour Of Refdesk page to learn about the service and maximize your experience at the site.
My hat is off to this amazing site and indispensable resource.
