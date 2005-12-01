Punctuation Made SimpleUnsure about punctuating your prose? Get started here...
Punctuation Made Simple is a website from Gary A. Olson and hosted by The College of Arts & Sciences at Illinois State University. See below for an excerpt from the Introduction page.
In “Punctuation Made Simple,” we discuss several of the most useful punctuation marks that you will use as a communicator. Instead of listing many rules, as a grammar book does, we discuss these various marks in general so that you can get a sense of how to use them in your own prose. Of course, every communicator should own and use a grammar handbook as a reference tool. You will still want to refer to such a book when you come upon a particularly difficult punctuation problem. Here, however, we are most concerned with helping you develop a feel for the way punctuation works.~
2 comment(s):
Thanks for providing this, the blogger world can use all the grammar, spelling and punctuation help it can gets.
By W. S. Cross, at 12:13 PM
From your fingers to the hearts of all bloggers! There are so many interesting blogs that would be infinitely more enjoyable and easier to read with proper spelling, capitalization, and puncutation.
By klynn, at 12:40 PM
