In “Punctuation Made Simple,” we discuss several of the most useful punctuation marks that you will use as a communicator. Instead of listing many rules, as a grammar book does, we discuss these various marks in general so that you can get a sense of how to use them in your own prose. Of course, every communicator should own and use a grammar handbook as a reference tool. You will still want to refer to such a book when you come upon a particularly difficult punctuation problem. Here, however, we are most concerned with helping you develop a feel for the way punctuation works.

Unsure about punctuating your prose? Get started here... Punctuation Made Simple is a website from Gary A. Olson and hosted by The College of Arts & Sciences at Illinois State University. See below for an excerpt from the Introduction page.