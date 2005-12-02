Publisher Directories - Worldwide Listings

Publisher Directories - Worldwide ListingsAustralia:
- Australian Publishers Association - http://www.publishers.asn.au/index.cfm?doc_id=221
Europe:
- Federation of European Publishers - http://www.fep-fee.be/eframprinc.htm
Canada:
- Canadian Publishers' Council - http://www.pubcouncil.ca/CPC_members.htm
- Association Nationale des Editeurs de Livres (ANEL) - http://www.anel.org/
- Association of Canadian Publishers - http://www.publishers.ca/membership-search.htm
South Africa:
- Publishers Association of South Africa - http://publishsa.co.za/publishers.htm
United States:
- Association of American Publishers (PDF list document download) - http://www.publishers.org/member/imprints.cfm
- Literary Marketplace (Free Registration gives physical address of Publisher and nothing more, except for Small Presses information, which gives free user full access.) - https://secure.infotoday.com/lmp/us/index_us.asp
All Others:
- International Publishers Association - http://www.ipa-uie.org/
~
