Thursday, December 01, 2005

Online Handbook of Rhetorical Devices

Robert A. Harris provides an online Handbook of Rhetorical Devices at http://www.virtualsalt.com/rhetoric.htm.

This online version contains definitions and examples of sixty traditional rhetorical devices, all of which can still be useful today to improve the effectiveness, clarity, and enjoyment of your writing. Be sure to take the self test to check your knowledge and retention level of the information provided.

~

posted by klynn at 7:25 AM

3 comment(s):

Wow, that looks fantastically useful. Thanks for the link!

By Blogger Ecks Ridgehead, at 9:05 AM  

Thanks! I'm constantly digging through the internet to find useful, free resources. So, I'm happy to know you liked it, and I was successful with my task. :)

By Blogger klynn, at 9:10 AM  

Neat link that I just know will be useful to me. I'm off to see how I fare!

By Blogger easywriter, at 9:15 AM  

