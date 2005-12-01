HGSE Style GuideFrom the Harvard Graduate School of Education:
HGSE Style Guide~
This resource, produced by the HGSE Communications Office, covers major points of style. While the items featured are designed to help you as you compose text online, a comprehensive resource like the Chicago Manual of Style remains the ultimate arbiter in questions of style and format. Additionally, a reference for online style like the Yale University C/AIM Web Style Guide can also be very helpful in supplementing this resource.
0 comment(s):
Post a comment
<< Home