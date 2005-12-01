Open In New Window

About

Blog Home
Writing Resources, Articles
& Items of Interest

Also, Updates & News from...
Kendralynn.com - Original Fiction & Fan Fiction Archive

Writing Essentials

Previous Posts

Blog Roll

Tech Jargon


Blogroll Me!

Who Links Here

Free Blogger Templates

Other Links

The New York Times® Best Sellers

Writers, Agents & Editors

Add your Free comprehensive Professional Profile at DirectMatches Business Networking Community. Worldwide Networking, Advertising & Exposure for you and/or your business!

"Creative Writing" Search Results at Amazon

BlogoSphere Favorites

Gena Showalter
Gone Away Blog
KeaBlog

About Me

My Photo
Name:
Location: United States

Freelance writer, owner of Kendralynn.com and an active member of the Business Networking Community at www.directmatches.us


free web counter
Online Flower Delivery

Free Business Networking for Writers, Agents, Editors and other Professionals

Thursday, December 01, 2005

HGSE Style Guide

From the Harvard Graduate School of Education:
HGSE Style Guide

This resource, produced by the HGSE Communications Office, covers major points of style. While the items featured are designed to help you as you compose text online, a comprehensive resource like the Chicago Manual of Style remains the ultimate arbiter in questions of style and format. Additionally, a reference for online style like the Yale University C/AIM Web Style Guide can also be very helpful in supplementing this resource.
~

posted by klynn at 1:19 PM

0 comment(s):

Post a comment

<< Home