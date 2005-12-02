Open In New Window

Friday, December 02, 2005

Guide to Grammar and Writing

Super Resource!

If you want to find out the difference between a phrase and a clause, or how to avoid a dangling modifier, Guide to Grammar and Writing is the place to go. It includes some great interactive tests and quizzes, all with instant feedback. There is also a free 'Ask Grammar' service for any questions you may have on grammar, punctuation, etc.

The Guide to Grammar and Writing is sponsored by the Capital Community College Foundation, a nonprofit 501 c-3 organization that supports scholarships, faculty development, and curriculum innovation.

posted by klynn at 1:13 PM

1 comment(s):

Hey, those look like really useful links. Thanks for pointing people like me in their direction.

By Blogger Ecks Ridgehead, at 4:52 PM  

