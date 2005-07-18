Open In New Window

About

Blog Home
Writing Resources, Articles
& Items of Interest

Also, Updates & News from...
Kendralynn.com - Original Fiction & Fan Fiction Archive

Writing Essentials

Previous Posts

Blog Roll

Tech Jargon


Blogroll Me!

Who Links Here

Free Blogger Templates

Other Links

The New York Times® Best Sellers

Writers, Agents & Editors

Add your Free comprehensive Professional Profile at DirectMatches Business Networking Community. Worldwide Networking, Advertising & Exposure for you and/or your business!

"Creative Writing" Search Results at Amazon

BlogoSphere Favorites

Gena Showalter
Gone Away Blog
KeaBlog

About Me

My Photo
Name:
Location: United States

Freelance writer, owner of Kendralynn.com and an active member of the Business Networking Community at www.directmatches.us


free web counter
Online Flower Delivery

Free Business Networking for Writers, Agents, Editors and other Professionals

Monday, July 18, 2005

Last Words

Visit this interesting resource to find:
  • Last Words of Real People
  • Last Words of Fictional Characters
  • Famous Epitaphs
  • Famous Wills and Obituaries
  • Famous Last Stands
  • Famous Farewells
Click here to visit!

~

posted by klynn at 11:27 AM

2 comment(s):

thank you! it is very interesting!

By Blogger andrena, at 4:15 PM  

Enjoyed your Blog. Continue your great job. Thanks
I wanted just to mention an interesting site about Religions. With more than 500 pages, Religion News and Articles: Religion Universe: Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, Taoism (Daoism) and many others

By Blogger Editor Choice, at 2:11 AM  

Post a comment

<< Home