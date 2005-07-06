Internet African History Sourcebook
http://www.fordham.edu/halsall/africa/africasbook.html
Africa is both the most clearly defined of continents - in its geography - and the hardest to pin down in historical terms. Human beings originated in Africa and, as a result, there is more diversity of human types and societies than anywhere else. It is not possible, in any non-ideological way, to claim any one of these peoples or societies as more essentially "African" than others; nor is it possible to exclude a given society as "not really African".
On this site historical sources on the history of human societies in the continent of Africa are presented, when available, without making prejudgements about what is "African".
