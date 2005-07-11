Open In New Window

About

Blog Home
Writing Resources, Articles
& Items of Interest

Also, Updates & News from...
Kendralynn.com - Original Fiction & Fan Fiction Archive

Writing Essentials

Previous Posts

Blog Roll

Tech Jargon


Blogroll Me!

Who Links Here

Free Blogger Templates

Other Links

The New York Times® Best Sellers

Writers, Agents & Editors

Add your Free comprehensive Professional Profile at DirectMatches Business Networking Community. Worldwide Networking, Advertising & Exposure for you and/or your business!

"Creative Writing" Search Results at Amazon

BlogoSphere Favorites

Gena Showalter
Gone Away Blog
KeaBlog

About Me

My Photo
Name:
Location: United States

Freelance writer, owner of Kendralynn.com and an active member of the Business Networking Community at www.directmatches.us


free web counter
Online Flower Delivery

Free Business Networking for Writers, Agents, Editors and other Professionals

Monday, July 11, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Today is the last day to order from Amazon to get Release Date Delivery! Order today and get the sixth Harry Potter book this Saturday, July 16th! (Applies to orders using Standard, Two-day, or One-day shipping. Orders using the free Super Saver shipping will arrive after July 16.)



Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

I can't wait!!!

~

posted by klynn at 1:51 PM

5 comment(s):

hi

By Blogger CT, at 7:18 PM  

Searching for a cool brandon flower directory i came across your blog. I felt like I needed to send her brandon flower myself. I totally agree with your post and then some!!

Thanks

By Blogger wholl resources, at 4:24 PM  

Thanks! I enjoyed my visit to your blog. You might find mine on wedding flower interesting, too.

By Blogger I Like 2 Read Blogs, at 8:38 PM  

Reading blogs gives me so many ideas and I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to read yours. Feel free to stop by mine Roses and Rings and leave your comments. You'll see that mine covers a lot of flower and gardening territory, and stresses wedding flower

By Blogger Just Surfing, at 10:41 AM  

Hi!
You wana get this peace of software, Link Popularity.
You can thanks me latter!

By Blogger pasmasters, at 2:44 PM  

Post a comment

<< Home