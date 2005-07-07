American Memory from the Library of Congress
Historical Writers' Resources Week
Historical reference resource:
http://lcweb2.loc.gov/amhome.html
Review from History Matters (www.history.com):
This expansive archive of American history and culture features photographs, prints, motion pictures, manuscripts, printed books, pamphlets, maps, and sound recordings going back to roughly 1490. Currently this site includes more than seven million digital items from more than 100 collections on subjects ranging from African-American political pamphlets to California folk music, from baseball to the Civil War. Most topical sites include special presentations introducing particular depositories or providing historical context for archival materials. Visitors can search collections separately or all at once by keyword and type of source (photos and prints, documents, films, sound recordings, or maps).~
