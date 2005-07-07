Open In New Window

Thursday, July 07, 2005

American Memory from the Library of Congress

Historical Writers' Resources Week

Historical reference resource:

http://lcweb2.loc.gov/amhome.html

Review from History Matters (www.history.com):
This expansive archive of American history and culture features photographs, prints, motion pictures, manuscripts, printed books, pamphlets, maps, and sound recordings going back to roughly 1490. Currently this site includes more than seven million digital items from more than 100 collections on subjects ranging from African-American political pamphlets to California folk music, from baseball to the Civil War. Most topical sites include special presentations introducing particular depositories or providing historical context for archival materials. Visitors can search collections separately or all at once by keyword and type of source (photos and prints, documents, films, sound recordings, or maps).
